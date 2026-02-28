ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 106,125 shares, a growth of 93.7% from the January 29th total of 54,779 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 748,605 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 748,605 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA UWM opened at $52.31 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $56.97. The company has a market capitalization of $295.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.26 and a 200-day moving average of $48.23.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Russell 2000

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UWM. Client First Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 during the third quarter worth $5,042,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 during the 4th quarter worth $3,344,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 during the 4th quarter worth $3,201,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 by 786.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 33,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,524,000.

ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. UWM was launched on Jan 23, 2007 and is managed by ProShares.

