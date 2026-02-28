Erste Asset Management GmbH Has $6.25 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Erste Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 62,379 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $6,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,012,065,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 87.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,000,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,268,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454,810 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 281.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,431,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $430,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,942 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 31.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,611,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $921,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,424 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,543,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,549,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,104 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CP stock opened at $87.48 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $88.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $78.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.98 and its 200-day moving average is $75.11.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 27.49%.The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down from $127.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC’s core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

