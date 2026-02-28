Erste Asset Management GmbH Sells 215,694 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. $SEDG

Erste Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 215,694 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $18,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 352.5% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 706.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 12.4%

Shares of SEDG opened at $35.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.66. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $48.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.33 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 34.23%.The business’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.52) EPS. Analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $27.28.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) is a global provider of solar energy solutions focused on optimizing photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company’s core offerings include power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platforms designed to maximize energy output and improve safety across residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. By coupling module-level electronics with centralized inverters, SolarEdge’s technology enables real-time performance monitoring and rapid fault detection to enhance system reliability.

In recent years, SolarEdge has expanded its product portfolio beyond solar PV to include energy storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and smart energy management tools.

