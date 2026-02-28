Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 153.10 and traded as low as GBX 151. Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 153.09, with a volume of 617,917 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 195 to GBX 180 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 190 to GBX 160 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 190 target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 205 to GBX 215 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 195.

Crest Nicholson Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 147.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 153.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94. The stock has a market cap of £392.89 million, a PE ratio of 170.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 7.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Crest Nicholson had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crest Nicholson Holdings plc will post 9.0980939 EPS for the current year.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

