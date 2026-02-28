Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.34 and traded as low as $1.31. Educational Development shares last traded at $1.3610, with a volume of 18,391 shares traded.

Educational Development Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 16.10% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development

Educational Development Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Educational Development in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Educational Development by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Educational Development Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the direct marketing and digital retailing of educational and inspirational reading materials, including books, Bibles, devotionals, and related gift items. The company’s product portfolio extends to children’s literature, music, and home décor, targeting consumers in the faith-based and human-interest segments. Products are sold under proprietary brands across multiple online and catalog platforms.

Central to the company’s operations are its e-commerce websites and print catalogs, which support both retail and wholesale distribution channels.

