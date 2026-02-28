Brand Engagement Network Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAI) Short Interest Up 96.3% in February

Brand Engagement Network Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 669,978 shares, a growth of 96.3% from the January 29th total of 341,348 shares. Approximately 20.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,652,830 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,652,830 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 20.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Brand Engagement Network stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.01. Brand Engagement Network has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06.

Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brand Engagement Network by 404.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 932,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 747,924 shares during the period. Corps Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brand Engagement Network by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corps Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 127,286 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Brand Engagement Network by 197.9% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Brand Engagement Network in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNAI has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brand Engagement Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Brand Engagement Network in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Brand Engagement Network, Inc provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities. It serves the automotive, healthcare, and other industries through direct sales force and channel partners. Brand Engagement Network, Inc was formerly known as Blockchain Exchange Network Inc and changed its name to Brand Engagement Network, Inc in April 2023.

