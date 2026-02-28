Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.26 and traded as low as GBX 0.19. Botswana Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 0.20, with a volume of 272,803 shares trading hands.

Botswana Diamonds Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.26.

Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 12th. The company reported GBX (0.09) EPS for the quarter. Botswana Diamonds had a negative net margin of 2,389.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%.

Botswana Diamonds Company Profile

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

