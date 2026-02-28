Constellium SE $CSTM Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,407,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Constellium were worth $35,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Constellium by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 354.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 71,396 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Constellium by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 77,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,401,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Constellium during the second quarter worth approximately $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium Stock Down 4.4%

CSTM stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Constellium SE has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $27.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.44. Constellium had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CSTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Constellium in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Constellium

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellium news, Director Isabelle Boccon-Gibod sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $257,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,710. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Charles Walters sold 1,500 shares of Constellium stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $38,085.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,270 shares of company stock worth $776,338. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellium SE is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance aluminum products and solutions. The company serves key markets including aerospace, automotive, and packaging, offering advanced rolled and extruded aluminum sheet, plate and structural components. Its product portfolio encompasses precision-engineered parts for commercial and military aircraft, automotive body structures and closures, beverage and specialty packaging, as well as industrial and structural applications.

Established in 2011 through the consolidation of Rio Tinto Alcan’s rolled-products and engineered-products businesses, Constellium has built a reputation for innovation in lightweighting and sustainability.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.