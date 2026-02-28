Insider Selling: Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) CTO Sells $683,200.00 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CTO Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $683,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 2,185,135 shares in the company, valued at $37,322,105.80. This trade represents a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 19th, Artur Bergman sold 34,576 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $694,977.60.
- On Thursday, February 19th, Artur Bergman sold 39,881 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $753,352.09.
- On Wednesday, February 18th, Artur Bergman sold 18,338 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $321,465.14.
- On Tuesday, February 17th, Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $701,200.00.
- On Friday, February 13th, Artur Bergman sold 200,847 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $3,699,601.74.
- On Friday, February 13th, Artur Bergman sold 20,128 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $367,336.00.
- On Monday, February 9th, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $176,800.00.
- On Monday, February 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $187,200.00.
- On Tuesday, January 27th, Artur Bergman sold 49,320 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $512,928.00.
- On Monday, January 26th, Artur Bergman sold 30,680 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $304,345.60.
NYSE:FSLY opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $20.27.
FSLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Fastly from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $13.00 price target on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform designed to accelerate, secure and enable modern digital experiences. The company offers a suite of services including a content delivery network (CDN), edge compute, load balancing, web application firewall (WAF) and DDoS protection. Fastly’s real-time architecture allows customers to seamlessly deploy software logic at the network edge, reducing latency by bringing applications and content closer to end users.
Founded in 2011 by Artur Bergman, Fastly has evolved from a pure-play CDN provider into a comprehensive edge cloud platform.
