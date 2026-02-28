JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust $RLJ

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,204,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 226,335 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $37,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 28.3% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,423,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,942 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,363,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 701,535 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,282,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,614,000 after purchasing an additional 614,166 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,201,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 401,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,634,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after buying an additional 526,172 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RLJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

Key RLJ Lodging Trust News

Here are the key news stories impacting RLJ Lodging Trust this week:

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Down 3.3%

RLJ stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.75 and a beta of 1.12. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $9.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $328.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. RLJ Lodging Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.210-1.410 EPS. Research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

(Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-managed, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and operates premium-branded, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The company’s portfolio is concentrated in major U.S. markets, targeting properties that benefit from strong corporate and leisure demand, limited new supply and established brand affiliations.

The trust’s hotels are affiliated with leading global lodging brands across the spectrum of service levels, including lifestyle and upscale segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.