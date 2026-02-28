Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.05 and traded as low as $1.94. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 495,557 shares trading hands.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.6%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHY. Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 26,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 150,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 10,580 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 11,197 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 479,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 12,535 shares in the last quarter.

The Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with high current income by primarily investing in below-investment-grade, U.S. dollar-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund offers exposure to a broad array of high-yield bonds issued by companies across various sectors, including industrials, communications, and financial services. It is structured to trade on the NYSE American exchange, enabling investors to gain intraday access to a diversified high-yield portfolio.

In managing its portfolio, the fund adheres to a disciplined credit research process that evaluates issuers’ fundamentals, cash flow profiles, and relative valuations.

