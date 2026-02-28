Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.05 and traded as low as $1.94. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 495,557 shares trading hands.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.6%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
The Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with high current income by primarily investing in below-investment-grade, U.S. dollar-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund offers exposure to a broad array of high-yield bonds issued by companies across various sectors, including industrials, communications, and financial services. It is structured to trade on the NYSE American exchange, enabling investors to gain intraday access to a diversified high-yield portfolio.
In managing its portfolio, the fund adheres to a disciplined credit research process that evaluates issuers’ fundamentals, cash flow profiles, and relative valuations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Read this or regret it forever
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.