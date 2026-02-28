SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) Short Interest Up 94.9% in February

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 26,577 shares, an increase of 94.9% from the January 29th total of 13,637 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,196 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,196 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Trading Up 3.4%

XTL stock opened at $184.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $276.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $184.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.54.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,959,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $8,359,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 33,851 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 48.8% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after purchasing an additional 21,242 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the third quarter worth $2,387,000.

About SPDR S&P Telecom ETF

The SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Telecom Select Industry index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US telecom companies selected by the S&P Committee. XTL was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

