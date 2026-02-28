First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.89 and traded as low as $9.84. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II shares last traded at $9.8570, with a volume of 70,077 shares traded.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Trading Down 0.8%
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE: FCT) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in senior floating rate loans and other floating rate debt instruments of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. As a closed-end vehicle, FCT issues a fixed number of common shares and may utilize leverage to enhance returns for shareholders.
Under normal market conditions, FCT allocates at least 80% of its managed assets to senior floating rate loans, which are typically secured obligations of corporate borrowers.
