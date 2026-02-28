The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,892 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 30.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 37,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 5,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.83, for a total transaction of $805,736.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,672. The trade was a 23.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 100,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.78, for a total transaction of $14,214,556.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 194,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,426,337.26. This trade represents a 34.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 343,928 shares of company stock valued at $47,393,256. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $140.69 on Friday. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.49 and a 52 week high of $144.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.42. The company has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 13.52%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

HIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, commonly known as The Hartford, is a U.S.-based insurance and investment company that provides a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and employee benefits. Its core businesses include property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals, group benefits such as group life, disability and dental plans, and retirement and investment solutions offered through affiliated asset-management operations. The company also delivers risk management, claims-handling and loss-prevention services designed to support policyholders across a variety of industries.

Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.

