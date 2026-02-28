BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:CII) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.20 and traded as low as $22.51. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $22.74, with a volume of 113,064 shares trading hands.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 0.6%
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.20.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund
About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (NYSE: CII) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company organized in 1993 that seeks to provide shareholders with high current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated senior secured floating-rate loans (commonly referred to as bank loans), high-yield corporate debt, collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and other credit instruments. In order to enhance returns, the fund may employ leverage through borrowings and derivative exposures.
The fund’s portfolio construction emphasizes credit quality, yield generation and risk management.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Read this or regret it forever
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.