BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:CII) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.20 and traded as low as $22.51. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $22.74, with a volume of 113,064 shares trading hands.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 0.6%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.20.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 149,330 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 15,048 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 354.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 19,861 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 9.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 428,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,144,000 after buying an additional 37,645 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (NYSE: CII) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company organized in 1993 that seeks to provide shareholders with high current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated senior secured floating-rate loans (commonly referred to as bank loans), high-yield corporate debt, collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and other credit instruments. In order to enhance returns, the fund may employ leverage through borrowings and derivative exposures.

The fund’s portfolio construction emphasizes credit quality, yield generation and risk management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.