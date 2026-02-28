Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.34 and traded as low as C$2.02. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at C$2.11, with a volume of 18,175,810 shares.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Up 3.4%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of -0.53.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, Canada. Northern Dynasty’s principal asset, owned through its wholly owned Alaska -based U.S. subsidiary, Pebble Limited Partnership, is a 100% interest in a contiguous block of 1,840 mineral claims in Southwest Alaska, including the Pebble deposit, located 200 miles from Anchorage and 125 miles from Bristol Bay. The Pebble Partnership is the proponent of the Pebble Project.

