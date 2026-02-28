Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 68.78 and traded as high as GBX 68.90. Vianet Group shares last traded at GBX 68, with a volume of 125 shares.
Vianet Group Stock Up 0.7%
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 68.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 69.13. The firm has a market cap of £19.33 million, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30.
Vianet Group (LON:VNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX 0.79 EPS for the quarter. Vianet Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 2.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vianet Group plc will post 6.199187 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vianet Group
Vianet Group Company Profile
Vianet Group plc provides data services, actionable management information, and business insights in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through two segments: Smart Zones and Smart Machines. The company offers SmartContact, a contactless payment solution; SmartVend, a vending management system; iDraught, a draught beer quality and waste management system; SmartInsight, which provides actionable data and insights through interactive reporting; SmartAcademy which offers a range of e-learning videos and face to face training courses to support the business; and SmartMetrics, a telemetry solution that offers data capture and machine management services.
