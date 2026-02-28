Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.36 and traded as low as $0.15. Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 205 shares trading hands.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 23.1%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 million, a PE ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, that focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of hospital-administered therapies in the areas of critical care, oncology and rare diseases. Founded in 2007, Eagle has built expertise in complex injectable formulations and orphan drug designation, aiming to address unmet medical needs through both novel products and reformulated generics.

The company’s marketed portfolio in the United States includes Bendeka®, an intravenous formulation of bendamustine for certain types of leukemia and lymphoma; Beleodaq®, approved for relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and Empaveli®, a complement inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

