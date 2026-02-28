OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 21,061 Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF $PWZ

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,061 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

Get Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWZ opened at $24.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.06. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.23 and a 1 year high of $24.94.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0755 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.