Lakewood Asset Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF $VPLS

Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lakewood Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VPLS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $89,000.

Get Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $78.36 on Friday. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.95 and a fifty-two week high of $79.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.44 and its 200-day moving average is $78.20.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.2891 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity. VPLS was launched on Nov 20, 2023 and is issued by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.