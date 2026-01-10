MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Boosts Holdings in NEOS Gold High Income ETF $IAUI

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in NEOS Gold High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IAUI – Free Report) by 619.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,424 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp owned approximately 1.14% of NEOS Gold High Income ETF worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

IAUI stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.56. NEOS Gold High Income ETF has a one year low of $48.25 and a one year high of $58.05.

The NEOS Gold High Income ETF (IAUI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in gold commodities. The fund is actively managed, seeking high monthly income by investing in gold ETPs, combined with synthetic options and covered call strategy. IAUI was launched on Jun 5, 2025 and is issued by Neos.

