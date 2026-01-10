MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Boosts Holdings in NEOS Gold High Income ETF $IAUI

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in NEOS Gold High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IAUI – Free Report) by 619.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,424 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp owned approximately 1.14% of NEOS Gold High Income ETF worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
NEOS Gold High Income ETF Price Performance
IAUI stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.56. NEOS Gold High Income ETF has a one year low of $48.25 and a one year high of $58.05.
NEOS Gold High Income ETF Company Profile
