Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $843.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $855.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $849.61.

Shares of GS opened at $939.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $281.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.38 and a twelve month high of $961.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $852.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $783.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $15.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.50%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

