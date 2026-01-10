Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Trending Headlines about The Goldman Sachs Group
Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman expects a one-time ~46-cent per?share boost to Q4 2025 EPS as it exits the Apple Card business and releases $2.48B of loan-loss reserves; the transition to JPMorgan includes markdowns but the reserve release is an immediate earnings tailwind. Goldman Projects 46-Cent EPS Gain in Q4 From Apple Card Transition
- Positive Sentiment: Broker support is piling up — notable price?target raises (Barclays and others) and bullish notes have increased momentum and investor confidence in GS’s earnings trajectory. Barclays Turns More Confident on Goldman Sachs (GS)
- Neutral Sentiment: Goldman research continues to move markets in other names (e.g., raising Reliance Industries target), underscoring its influential research franchise but with limited direct impact on GS’s operating results. Goldman Sachs raises Reliance Industries’ share price target ahead of Q3 results next week. Here’s why
- Neutral Sentiment: Goldman strategists warn that elevated equity valuations pose downside risk for markets — a macro caveat that can temper appetite for cyclical/risk assets even as GS benefits from its own one?offs and fees. Goldman Strategists Say High Valuations Put Equities at Risk
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts flag the upcoming January earnings report as a potential volatility point — some models expect a decline in core earnings (outside the Apple Card reserve release), so results or management commentary could produce near?term swings. Analysts Estimate Goldman Sachs (GS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Negative Sentiment: Some commentary questions whether GS’s recent ~66% one?year rally is fully justified — elevated expectations raise the risk of downside if macro or trading revenues soften. Is Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Pricing Reflect Recent 66% One Year Rally Accurately
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance
Shares of GS opened at $939.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $281.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.38 and a twelve month high of $961.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $852.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $783.16.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $15.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.50%.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.
Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The Goldman Sachs Group
- Why Trump and Musk suddenly care about Fort Knox
- Do not delete, read immediately
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A Message From An Ex-CIA Officer About Trump
- Buy AES Immediately
Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.