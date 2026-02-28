Boston Research & Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.7% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $5,099,644,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 15,971.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,012,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969,110 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,211,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,155,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189,111 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,374,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,504,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,560 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $2,461,625.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,259,595.80. The trade was a 25.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $2,056,296.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,158.09. This represents a 50.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 343,069 shares of company stock valued at $54,545,448 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $166.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.95 and a 200 day moving average of $151.11. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $179.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. TD Cowen lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.