Rosenblatt Securities Increases Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Price Target to $7.00

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 120.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TBLA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Taboola.com has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $784.77 million, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.70.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $522.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.80 million. Taboola.com had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBLA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 412.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,113,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,249 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Taboola.com by 1.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,928,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after buying an additional 52,791 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,608,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after buying an additional 624,831 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,289,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after buying an additional 147,920 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after buying an additional 163,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ: TBLA) operates a leading content discovery platform that connects advertisers with premium publishers through native advertising and personalized recommendations. The company’s technology analyzes user behavior and contextual information to deliver promoted content, video, and product recommendations to audiences across a network of thousands of websites and mobile apps. By leveraging machine learning and big data, Taboola helps publishers generate incremental revenue while enabling advertisers to reach engaged users at scale.

Taboola’s suite of products includes feed placements, video recommendations, and sponsored content units designed to blend seamlessly with editorial pages.

