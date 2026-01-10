Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,235 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $15,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,364,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,233,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,207,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,548,000 after buying an additional 727,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,150,268,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,521,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,499,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,467,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,167,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $143.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $1,193,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 581,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,389,826.17. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $625,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,713.60. This represents a 35.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 136,257 shares of company stock worth $16,855,192 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $121.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.57 and a 12 month high of $128.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.27 and its 200 day moving average is $117.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 51.86%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

