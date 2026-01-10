Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 9,513 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,513 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cintas were worth $8,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 800.0% during the second quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 3,925.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cintas by 1,092.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas stock opened at $193.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cintas Corporation has a twelve month low of $180.39 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Cintas had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.810-4.880 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Cintas announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $181.00 price target (up from $176.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Redburn Partners set a $184.00 target price on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.00.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

