Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM Shares Purchased by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $23,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVEM. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 48.4% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 26,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,411,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 223.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 9,022 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,799,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,687,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,061,000 after acquiring an additional 72,106 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $79.98 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.52 and a fifty-two week high of $80.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.03. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation. AVEM was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.