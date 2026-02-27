Penumbra, Inc. $PEN Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Penumbra worth $12,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.3% during the third quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Penumbra by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Penumbra by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of PEN opened at $341.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $335.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 75.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.26 and a 52-week high of $362.41.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $385.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.18 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus: Penumbra reported $1.18 EPS vs. $1.12 expected and revenue of $385.4M vs. $367.2M est., with revenue up ~22% year?over?year and healthy margins/ROE — a clear near?term fundamental catalyst supporting the rally. Penumbra Q4 and FY2025 Results

Q4 results beat consensus: Penumbra reported $1.18 EPS vs. $1.12 expected and revenue of $385.4M vs. $367.2M est., with revenue up ~22% year?over?year and healthy margins/ROE — a clear near?term fundamental catalyst supporting the rally. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/coverage writeups emphasize the beat and bullish tone on the quarter — additional media amplification likely amplified buying interest. Penumbra Reports Bullish Q4

Analyst/coverage writeups emphasize the beat and bullish tone on the quarter — additional media amplification likely amplified buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Product pipeline expansion: a new class of coils for treating pelvic venous disease highlights incremental TAM expansion beyond core thrombectomy products, supporting longer?term growth expectations. New Coils for Pelvic Venous Disease

Product pipeline expansion: a new class of coils for treating pelvic venous disease highlights incremental TAM expansion beyond core thrombectomy products, supporting longer?term growth expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Intraday trading halt: PEN was temporarily halted for “News pending” around the quarter release — standard procedure that can exaggerate volatility but not a directional signal by itself.

Intraday trading halt: PEN was temporarily halted for “News pending” around the quarter release — standard procedure that can exaggerate volatility but not a directional signal by itself. Negative Sentiment: Street sentiment mixed: coverage aggregate shows an average analyst rating of “Hold,” which may limit upside if analyst revisions aren’t strongly positive post?print. Analyst Ratings Summary

Street sentiment mixed: coverage aggregate shows an average analyst rating of “Hold,” which may limit upside if analyst revisions aren’t strongly positive post?print. Negative Sentiment: Valuation considerations: PEN trades at a high P/E (~75x) vs. growth expectations — strong results help justify the multiple, but elevated valuation makes the stock sensitive to any slowdown or weaker guidance.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.64, for a total value of $58,151.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,027.20. This represents a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total value of $90,039.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 63,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,159,098.68. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 16,372 shares of company stock worth $5,044,546 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $374.00 target price (up from $345.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $374.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $349.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.69.

Penumbra Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc is a global healthcare company specializing in the development and manufacture of innovative medical devices that address neurovascular and peripheral vascular conditions. The company focuses on products designed to improve patient outcomes in acute ischemic stroke, aneurysm treatment and peripheral thrombectomy. Penumbra’s technologies are used by interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons and interventional cardiologists in hospitals and clinics around the world.

At the core of Penumbra’s portfolio is its mechanical thrombectomy platform, which includes aspiration catheters and accessory devices engineered to remove blood clots in acute stroke cases.

Featured Articles

