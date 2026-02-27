Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $777,000 in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. $WWW

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 16,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 370.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.09.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $517.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.49 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 4.73%.The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

WWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.38.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc (NYSE: WWW) is a global footwear and apparel company headquartered in Rockford, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of casual, active and performance lifestyle brands. Wolverine World Wide’s offerings span multiple price points and consumer segments, with products that include outdoor and trail footwear, running shoes, casual sneakers, boat shoes, work boots and related apparel and accessories.

Key brands in Wolverine World Wide’s portfolio include Merrell, an outdoor performance footwear brand; Saucony, known for running shoes and athletic gear; Sperry, which popularized boat shoes; Hush Puppies, a casual and comfort?oriented line; and Keds, a heritage sneaker label.

