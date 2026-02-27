Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Vale S.A. $VALE

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 79,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in Vale by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 76,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 25,499 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 60.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 117.0% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 116,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 62,600 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the third quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,476,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VALE stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average of $12.73.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($1.42). Vale had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 20.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VALE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.20 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vale from $13.80 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 price target on Vale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research cut Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Vale SA is a Brazilian multinational mining company and one of the world’s largest producers of iron ore and iron ore pellets. In addition to iron ore, the company produces and sells a range of bulk commodities and metals, including nickel, copper, coal, manganese, ferroalloys and cobalt, and it participates in the fertilizer inputs market. Vale also operates extensive logistics assets — including rail, port and maritime logistics — that support its mining and export activities and provide services to third parties in some regions.

Headquartered in Brazil, Vale maintains a global operational footprint with mining, processing and shipping activities across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

