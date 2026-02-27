Antero Resources Corporation $AR Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,571 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Antero Resources worth $13,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,797,653 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,200,249,000 after purchasing an additional 350,018 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 10.6% in the second quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 8,156,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $328,529,000 after buying an additional 783,117 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 18.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,258,305 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $211,805,000 after buying an additional 817,977 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,382,707 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $95,975,000 after buying an additional 93,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,056,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $82,838,000 after buying an additional 53,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AR. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Antero Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.93.

Antero Resources Trading Down 0.1%

AR opened at $34.38 on Friday. Antero Resources Corporation has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.43.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Antero Resources had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company’s operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero’s portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

