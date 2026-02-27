Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 18,491 Vontier Corporation $VNT

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vontier by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 42.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 386,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,685,000 after acquiring an additional 115,740 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 583,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,170,000 after purchasing an additional 62,040 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $47.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Vontier from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Vontier from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $41.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16. Vontier Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.00 and its 200-day moving average is $39.67.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $808.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.12 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 39.25% and a net margin of 13.20%.Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Vontier has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.810 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

About Vontier

(Free Report)

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on advancing mobility infrastructure and transportation solutions. Established as a standalone public company in October 2020 through the spin-off of Fortive’s mobility and transportation platforms, Vontier is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company’s mission centers on delivering innovative products and services that help customers meet evolving demands in fuel retail, fleet management, and automotive service.

The company’s diversified portfolio spans several well-known brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.