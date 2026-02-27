Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $854,000 Position in Torm Plc $TRMD

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Torm Plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) by 309.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,316 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Torm were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Torm in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Torm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Torm in the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Torm during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Torm during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Torm alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRMD shares. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Torm in a research note on Thursday. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Torm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Torm News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Torm this week:

Torm Stock Performance

TRMD stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.04. Torm Plc has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $29.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.06.

Torm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Torm’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Torm’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.54%.

Torm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Torm A/S (NASDAQ: TRMD) is an international shipping company specializing in the transportation of refined petroleum products. The firm owns and operates a modern fleet of product tankers, including both Handysize and MR vessels, which are designed to carry a broad range of clean petroleum cargoes such as gasoline, jet fuel and diesel. Torm’s core business revolves around voyage and time-charter contracts with major oil companies, trading houses and other energy sector clients around the world.

The company’s fleet is deployed on global trade routes, with particular focus on major refining and consumption regions in Europe, North America and Asia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Torm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.