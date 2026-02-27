Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $877,000 in Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 57,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 226.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 41.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROIV shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, February 9th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Roivant Sciences from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Roivant Sciences from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Roivant Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.69.

Insider Transactions at Roivant Sciences

In other Roivant Sciences news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 375,784 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $9,958,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,127,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,874,218.50. The trade was a 2.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mayukh Sukhatme sold 339,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $8,985,003.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,148,664 shares in the company, valued at $506,865,136.08. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,318,014 shares of company stock worth $315,727,023. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Roivant Sciences stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.32. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 1.22. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women’s health.

