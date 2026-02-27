MAI Capital Management Purchases New Stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF $CTA

MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 189,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,291,000. MAI Capital Management owned 0.45% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTA. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,611,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,048,000 after buying an additional 235,801 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2,620.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,300,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,173 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,727,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,920 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 44.0% in the third quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,572,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,972,000 after acquiring an additional 480,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,198,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,059,000 after acquiring an additional 226,842 shares during the period.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:CTA opened at $29.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average of $27.78. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $30.12.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

About Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th.

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

