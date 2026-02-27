Primoris Services Co. $PRIM Position Reduced by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,057 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the second quarter worth about $3,320,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,726,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 347,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 18,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 1,350.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 45,572 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PRIM. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $160.00 target price on Primoris Services and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Primoris Services from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Primoris Services from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Primoris Services from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

Key Stories Impacting Primoris Services

Here are the key news stories impacting Primoris Services this week:

Primoris Services Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $152.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $174.43.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.68%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Primoris Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.800-6.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 7,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,840.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 74,466 shares in the company, valued at $10,127,376. The trade was a 9.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carla S. Mashinski sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $281,361.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,564.20. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides a wide range of specialty contracting services across North America. The company’s operations span pipe fabrication, pipeline construction, mechanical and electrical installations, civil and structural work, and maintenance services. Primoris serves clients in the energy, utility, transportation, water and wastewater, and industrial markets, delivering turnkey solutions from design and engineering through construction and operations support.

Within its two primary business segments—Pipeline & Facility and Civil & Utility—Primoris offers pipeline installation, compressor station construction, pump station projects, and above-ground facility work.

Featured Articles

