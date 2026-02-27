MAI Capital Management Purchases 60,455 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,455 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 43,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,834,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $215,000.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $42.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.12.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.1305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.