Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 32.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,797 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,928,000 after acquiring an additional 19,234 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $1,030,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of EMR stock opened at $144.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $150.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Emerson Electric Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.555 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.95%.
Emerson Electric announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Insider Activity at Emerson Electric
In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 7,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $965,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 196,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,106,836. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.06.
- Positive Sentiment: Macro/capex tailwind — EMR is highlighted as one of three industrial names likely to benefit from structurally higher CapEx across infrastructure, energy and data-center spending, supporting multi-year revenue opportunity. 3 Industrial Names That Will Benefit from Rising CapEx in 2026 (EMR)
- Positive Sentiment: Bulge-bracket optimism — Barclays published a bullish forecast for EMR, calling for strong price appreciation, which adds credibility to upside scenarios and likely supports recent buying interest. Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Stock
- Positive Sentiment: Additional bullish forecasts — Wells Fargo published a positive price-appreciation outlook in a separate note, contributing to the cluster of analyst targets above the prior consensus and helping to underpin shares. Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Street consensus — A recent roundup shows brokerages give EMR a consensus around “Moderate Buy,” and median price targets near the mid-$140s to $150, indicating mixed-but-leaning-positive sentiment rather than a clear consensus breakout. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages
- Neutral Sentiment: Social / volume-driven attention — Online discussion and a QuiverQuant summary point to recent volume spikes and analyst upgrades (one target to $168), but also note insider selling and mixed institutional flows — a short-term catalyst but mixed signal for fundamentals. Emerson Electric Co. Stock (EMR) Opinions on Recent Analyst Upgrade
- Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings — Analysts expect single-digit EPS growth for fiscal Q1 2026; the report and any guidance update will likely be the next major price mover. Expect focus on margin trends and end-market demand. What to Expect From Emerson Electric’s Q1 2026 Earnings Report
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade — TD Cowen cut EMR from “buy” to “hold” with a $150 target, reducing one source of bullish conviction and likely weighing on momentum among risk-sensitive holders. Finviz (TD Cowen downgrade)
- Negative Sentiment: Mixed hold ratings persist — Wells Fargo reiterated a “hold” in a press release, underscoring that some large brokers remain cautious, which could limit near-term upside until clearer proof of stronger earnings arrives. Wells Fargo Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Emerson Electric Company (EMR)
- Negative Sentiment: Recent pullback — Coverage noted a session where EMR fell more than the market, a sign that profit-taking or rotation can amplify downside on mixed news days. Emerson Electric (EMR) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.
Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.
