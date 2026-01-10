Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 32.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,797 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,928,000 after acquiring an additional 19,234 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $1,030,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of EMR stock opened at $144.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $150.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 15.87%. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.350-6.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.555 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.95%.

Emerson Electric announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 7,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $965,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 196,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,106,836. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.06.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

