State of Alaska Department of Revenue Makes New $7.79 Million Investment in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,792,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth $40,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000.
Key Sandisk News
Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Report says SanDisk could double prices for 3D NAND used in enterprise SSDs — if true, much higher ASPs (average selling prices) for high?capacity enterprise flash would boost margins and revenue visibility, supporting a re-rating of SNDK. Sandisk surges after report indicating company could double price of 3D NAND for enterprise SSDs: report
- Positive Sentiment: Nomura / market writeups cited by news outlets say SanDisk plans to sharply raise prices on high?capacity parts — reinforcing the price?power narrative and helping lift sentiment among momentum traders and funds focused on AI supply chains. Why SanDisk Stock (SNDK) Is Surging Today
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target to $390 and reiterated a Buy — the upgrade follows Nvidia’s CES comments about a large unserved memory market, and BofA links that secular demand to higher valuation support for SNDK. BofA Hikes SanDisk (SNDK) PT to $390 Following Nvidia’s CES 2026 AI Roadmap
- Positive Sentiment: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang highlighted memory as a major unserved market at CES — that macro narrative increases conviction that data?center flash demand (and pricing) will remain strong, benefiting memory suppliers like SanDisk. SanDisk Trending After Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Flags Memory As Major ‘Unserved Market’ With Surging Demand And Prices
- Neutral Sentiment: SanDisk appears on lists of top stocks to “double up” on for 2026 — positive publicity but more thematic than news?driven; useful for retail inflows but not a direct catalyst. Top Stocks to Double Up on Right Now
- Neutral Sentiment: MarketBeat and other roundups note SanDisk’s massive 2025 run and early?2026 momentum — supports investor interest and flows, though it’s reiterative of existing momentum rather than a new fundamental change. MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/05 – 01/09
- Negative Sentiment: Technical/valuation caution: coverage flagged SNDK as overbought after a ~20% surge — raises risk of a short-term pullback or consolidation despite favorable fundamentals. SanDisk Stock Just Became Overbought After 20% Surge in SNDK
Sandisk Price Performance
Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The data storage provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.40 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Sandisk from $250.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Fox Advisors raised shares of Sandisk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group restated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Sandisk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandisk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.17.
View Our Latest Report on Sandisk
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total value of $248,022.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,892.06. This represents a 26.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Sandisk Company Profile
SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sandisk
- Why Trump and Musk suddenly care about Fort Knox
- Do not delete, read immediately
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A Message From An Ex-CIA Officer About Trump
- Buy AES Immediately
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sandisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandisk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.