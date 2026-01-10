State of Alaska Department of Revenue Makes New $7.79 Million Investment in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,792,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth $40,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDK opened at $377.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,179.41. Sandisk Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.89 and a twelve month high of $384.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The data storage provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.40 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Sandisk from $250.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Fox Advisors raised shares of Sandisk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group restated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Sandisk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandisk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.17.

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total value of $248,022.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,892.06. This represents a 26.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

