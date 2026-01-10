Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 6,170 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $10,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.4% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 19.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Melius Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $494.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $506.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.60.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $381.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $298.15 and a one year high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,120. This represents a 7.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.