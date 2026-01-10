Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equinix were worth $8,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 190.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Equinix by 209.1% during the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $800.35 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $701.41 and a 12 month high of $953.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $769.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $783.12.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.27 by $0.56. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 11.82%.The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were paid a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 171.79%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $777.58, for a total transaction of $38,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,782 shares in the company, valued at $13,826,927.56. This represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,894 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $731.09, for a total transaction of $2,115,774.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,040,658.94. This represents a 18.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,704 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,748. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $961.00 to $973.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $993.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $917.00 price target on Equinix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $915.00 price objective on Equinix in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $952.05.

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

