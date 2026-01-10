Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $7.77 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,452 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter worth approximately $777,202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,606,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,730,415,000 after buying an additional 734,449 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 676,701 shares of the software company’s stock worth $214,968,000 after buying an additional 485,661 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 639,645 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $198,031,000 after acquiring an additional 433,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 967,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $297,458,000 after acquiring an additional 394,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $276.02 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.67 and a 52 week high of $329.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.00. The company has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 52.06% and a net margin of 16.09%.Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $388.00 to $379.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Autodesk from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Autodesk from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.97.

Read Our Latest Report on ADSK

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.