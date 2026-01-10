Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Purchases 570,474 Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 3,028.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 589,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570,474 shares during the period. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $15,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYLD. NFP Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 70,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 23,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 137,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $26.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.68. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $27.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations. PYLD was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by PIMCO.

