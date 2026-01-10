Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF $COM

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 256,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,598 shares during the quarter. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $7,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COM. Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 224,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 160,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 21,354 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 119,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 58,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 15,664 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of COM opened at $30.17 on Friday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.76.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Profile

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral. COM was launched on Mar 30, 2017 and is managed by Direxion.

