Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Purchased by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 2.4% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,637,640,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $2,216,850,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,129,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,466,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,548 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE increased its position in shares of Accenture by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 2,408,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $719,966,000 after purchasing an additional 781,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. HSBC boosted their target price on Accenture from $215.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,440. This trade represents a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total value of $623,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,763.30. This represents a 64.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,151 shares of company stock worth $8,841,525. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $280.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.87. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $229.40 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.51 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 10.76%.Accenture’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 53.88%.

Trending Headlines about Accenture

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

Positive Sentiment: Accenture declared a quarterly dividend of $1.63 (payable Feb 13; ex-div Jan 13), yielding ~2.4% — a steady cash-return signal that supports income-focused investors.

Truist initiated coverage with a Buy and a $317 target, adding fresh institutional support that can help demand.

Truist initiated coverage with a Buy and a $317 target, adding fresh institutional support that can help demand. Positive Sentiment: Zacks issued upward revisions to FY2026 and FY2027 EPS (and raised several 2027 quarterly estimates), which improves medium?term earnings visibility for the stock.

Zacks issued upward revisions to FY2026 and FY2027 EPS (and raised several 2027 quarterly estimates), which improves medium?term earnings visibility for the stock.

Zacks published a separate piece highlighting Accenture as a long?term momentum stock — a thematic endorsement but not an immediate catalyst.

Zacks also issued a batch of mixed cuts to nearer?term quarters (several Q2–Q4 2026 quarters lowered and a Q1 2028 trim), creating near?term earnings uncertainty that can pressure the share price.

Insider selling: Accenture's General Counsel sold $366,300 of stock and CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares (~$140k). Such disclosures often weigh on sentiment even when amounts are modest.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

Recommended Stories

