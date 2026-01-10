Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 649,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,533 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,270,157,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,363,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,928,730,000 after buying an additional 10,198,330 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 43.4% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,718,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,747,000 after buying an additional 5,662,309 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 75.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,689,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,398,000 after buying an additional 3,722,531 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,561,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,240 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.88.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $144.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $27.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 20.17%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Key Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Further Reading

