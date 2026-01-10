Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Position Trimmed by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 12.3% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $85,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $491.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $505.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $487.99 and its 200 day moving average is $472.09.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

