Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Insider Benjamin Seong Lee Sells 27,930 Shares

Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 27,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.08, for a total value of $7,264,034.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 62,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,283,088.64. This trade represents a 30.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Seong Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 9th, Benjamin Seong Lee sold 3,320 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.22, for a total value of $863,930.40.

On Thursday, December 18th, Benjamin Seong Lee sold 18,750 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Benjamin Seong Lee sold 55,005 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $12,167,656.05.

On Monday, November 24th, Benjamin Seong Lee sold 6,427 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total value of $1,238,354.36.

Shares of Reddit stock opened at $244.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.87. Reddit Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.75 and a 1 year high of $282.95. The company has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.17.

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $584.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.65 million. Reddit had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RDDT. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Reddit from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Reddit in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Reddit in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cannonball Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.58.

Third‑party product coverage widening Reddit's visibility — Ahrefs added Reddit to its Brand Radar tracking (now covers YouTube, TikTok and Reddit), which can increase marketer awareness and make Reddit mentions more actionable for advertisers. This is a modest positive for ad monetization and brand measurement.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage with a "neutral" rating and a $240 price target (slightly below current levels). New coverage and a near‑term price target below the market can limit upside but doesn't signal a change to Reddit's long‑term growth story; it may contribute to cautious trader positioning.

Insider selling by CFO Andrew Vollero — filings show sales on Jan 6 (8,413 shares at ~$252.72) and Jan 7 (500 shares at ~$260.06). While the CFO still holds ~255k shares (valued in the tens of millions), the high‑profile insider sales — particularly the larger Jan 6 block — can send a negative near‑term signal to traders and may weigh on sentiment.

Reputational/ content‑risk coverage — a New York Times podcast discussed misuse of AI tools to push abusive/political content (context includes platforms and moderation challenges). Any spotlight on content or AI‑driven moderation failures can raise advertiser and regulatory concerns, pressuring sentiment until moderation/AI controls are clarified.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Reddit in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Reddit by 13,500.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in Reddit during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Reddit during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Reddit is an online social news aggregation, discussion and content-sharing platform organized around user-created communities called “subreddits,” each focused on a particular topic or interest. Registered users submit links, text posts, images and video, and community members vote and comment to surface popular content. The site is accessed via its web platform and mobile apps for iOS and Android, and it supports live events such as Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions and community-driven discussions.

Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit is headquartered in San Francisco and serves a global audience with particularly large user bases in the United States and other English-speaking markets.

