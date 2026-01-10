Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Sells 48,108 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,108 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 18,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 99,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 51,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 43,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $24.36. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $24.47.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

