JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Sells 2,789 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 67.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,353 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,604 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 312.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 138,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,067,000 after buying an additional 105,178 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Micron Technology from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.45.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $18,270,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 154,145 shares in the company, valued at $34,345,047.45. The trade was a 34.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $28,389,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 219,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,499,029.83. This trade represents a 36.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 318,800 shares of company stock valued at $72,333,387. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

MU opened at $345.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.89 and a 200 day moving average of $184.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $346.30. The firm has a market cap of $388.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

